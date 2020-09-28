 Skip to main content
Daines puts America, Montana first

Daines puts America, Montana first

I’m proud to contribute to Montana’s biggest industry as a farmer. We put food on the table for families across the country and the world, but we need the support of our leaders to continue doing our job.

President Trump is renegotiating trade deals that are crucial to Montana ranchers and farmers' success, and Senator Daines has worked alongside the President to put Montana agriculture first.

Steve Daines played a key role in securing three historic trade deals with our four largest trading partners – Mexico, Canada, Japan & China. These deals have allowed Montana farmers and ranchers to finally start competing on a level playing with our largest global competitors. Thanks to Daines' leadership, Montana cattle ranchers now have access to the Chinese beef market-something that hadn't happened in 14 years.

Daines proudly supports the President and his America First agenda; Gov. Bullock does not. If elected, Bullock won't stand with the President or Montana agriculture. Bullock will stand with New York Chuck Schumer and California Nancy Pelosi. We need a Senator who will support our President and continue putting America and Montana ag first. Vote Senator Steve Daines in November!

Susan Lake,

Ronan

