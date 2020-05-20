Daines reaches out to serve Montanans

Daines reaches out to serve Montanans

{{featured_button_text}}

I am pleased to support a candidate for senator whose interests are to represent Montana, its citizens and the United States Constitution. Steve Daines, dedicatedly, has served in Congress and then the Senate, always reaching out to Montana citizens regarding their needs and views. He deserves our support.

We know he has no interest in becoming a deep-state playboy and would never seek or accept financial support from outside financiers who want to undermine our Democratic Republic. I hope he will continue to help and support us in the Senate after the 2020 election.

Linda Brooks-Curtis,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News