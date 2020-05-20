Daines reaches out to serve Montanans

I am pleased to support a candidate for senator whose interests are to represent Montana, its citizens and the United States Constitution. Steve Daines, dedicatedly, has served in Congress and then the Senate, always reaching out to Montana citizens regarding their needs and views. He deserves our support.

We know he has no interest in becoming a deep-state playboy and would never seek or accept financial support from outside financiers who want to undermine our Democratic Republic. I hope he will continue to help and support us in the Senate after the 2020 election.