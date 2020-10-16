 Skip to main content
Daines received dark money

Looking for an example how Dark Money ‘slithers’ into the Montana U.S. Senate race? Look at Senator Daines’ Federal Election Commission fundraising receipts for $1,000.00 from the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) Better Government Committee on June 30, 2019.

But it’s big PhRMA “Better Government Committee”. That’s good right? Look closer. Members of the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America include opioid drug companies sued by multiple Attorneys Generals in multiple states.

In 2017 Montana Attorney General Fox sued Purdue Pharma LLC—former member of PhRMA ‘Better Government Committee’—for deceptive prescription opioid marketing. The lawsuit concluded 700+ Montana opioid overdose deaths from 2000-2017.

Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reports:

a. 43,000 Montanans aged 12 years and older were estimated to misuse opioid medication in 2015-2016;

b. From 2015-2017, 345 Montanans died from drug overdose; opioid overdoses caused 25% of the deaths and;

c. $5 million in Montana hospital bills for opioid related hospitalizations and ER visits in 2017.

National opioid Veteran overdose increased to 21.08 in 2016 in a Veterans Health Administration May 2019 study.

Return the immoral contribution Senator Daines and apologize to Montanans and Montana Veterans.

John Metzger,

Helena

