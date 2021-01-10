Daines, reconsider role in political stunt

Shame on you, Steve Daines. You, along with a handful of other members of the Donald Trump cult, voted against accepting the results of the presidential election.

This political stunt you have signed on to will have no impact on the outcome of the election. Yes, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be formally inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Your contrived rationale for joining this misfit gang, as expressed by its leader, Ted Cruz, is to assure the integrity of elections and protect the democratic process. It is common knowledge that election commissions from the states in question, state legislators, federal election agencies, the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Justice Department, judges at all levels including the U.S. Supreme Court and an overwhelming majority of voters have determined this to be a fair and legal election.

One can only speculate then as to your true reasons for supporting this act of desperation. Power? Control? Personal enrichment? History will judge your actions and motives.

Montanans should be proud of their elected officials. Make us proud and not ashamed. Reconsider your support for this blatant political disregard of our constitutional government.

Robert Slonaker,

Lakeside

