Daines refusing to accept election loss

Daines refusing to accept election loss

My life has been full of good men. My brothers taught me the rules of fair play learned through sports.

Accepted behavior like this from "The Art of Manliness."

In any sport, there are winners and losers. The sooner you accept this, the easier it will be to handle a loss. When you lose, don’t sulk, throw a tantrum, or cry like a little boy. Be a man. Give the other team a congratulatory handshake. Don’t blame your teammates or the officiators, either.

In my 76 years, this was the accepted Montana and American norm for men and women. Coaches, teachers and parents taught it. How was this basic American ethic lost? How could Senator Daines of Montana chose to join the evil 11 and questioning the certification of this election? Being a sore loser is not the American way. Why is our senator encouraging it?

It is embarrassing, dangerous and un-American that these American senators and representatives turned their backs on this foundational American standard. To those leaders, history has its eyes on you, and so do we. If this is your standard of leadership, people need to look elsewhere for honest representation.

Kitte Robins,

Missoula

