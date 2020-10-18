 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines reverses previous position

Daines reverses previous position

{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines says one thing and does another. Call him out!

In February 2016, at an appearance on MTN’s Face the State, Daines said, “I don’t think it’s right to bring a Supreme Court nominee in an election year.”

Now Daines is planning on going against his stated position and will vote on a Supreme Court justice nominee less than 21 days before an election.

Call his office and ask him to abstain from this vote. A person’s word matters. Or maybe he just lies like Donald Trump.

Peg Shea,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

What was newspaper thinking?
Letters

What was newspaper thinking?

The Missoulian endorses Jennifer Fielder for the PSC because "Fielder promises to put politics aside, base her decisions on facts and keep her…

LR-130 is unnecessary
Letters

LR-130 is unnecessary

Vote "no" on LR-130. Pitched as a way to reduce regulations, LR-130 instead is the ultimate early Christmas gift for out-of-state gun manufact…

Put your guns away
Letters

Put your guns away

I ask all Americans to please put your guns away, unless your deer or elk hunting. Having Civil War II wouldn't be a healthy nor prosperous no…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News