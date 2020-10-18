Daines reverses previous position

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines says one thing and does another. Call him out!

In February 2016, at an appearance on MTN’s Face the State, Daines said, “I don’t think it’s right to bring a Supreme Court nominee in an election year.”

Now Daines is planning on going against his stated position and will vote on a Supreme Court justice nominee less than 21 days before an election.

Call his office and ask him to abstain from this vote. A person’s word matters. Or maybe he just lies like Donald Trump.

Peg Shea,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0