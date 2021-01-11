Daines, Rosendaile and Gianforte to blame for insurrection

Who bears responsibility for the insurrection that recently occurred in Washington? We need look no further then the recently elected or re-elected Republican leadership of our great state of Montana. Steve Daines, Matt Rosendale, and Greg Gianforte all signed on to the challenges of other sovereign state’s elections to throw out their results by denying their certified electoral votes - Gianforte before he left the House to become our governor, Rosendale in the first weeks and as one of his first actions as Gianforte’s replacement in the House, and Daines because...well, perhaps it was just his nature. There was - and there is - no evidence of any widespread fraud. They signed on to the idea because it was convenient to their political ambitions. They knowingly signed on to the disenfranchisement of voters in other states in order to reverse the will of voters of not only those several states but of the entire United States. They knowingly joined an attempt to overthrow the constitutionally elected government of this country and are guilty of sedition. And they are the political leadership of this state. They have made the citizens of Montana proud. We get the government we deserve.