 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines, Rosendale and Gianforte chose Trump over party

Daines, Rosendale and Gianforte chose Trump over party

{{featured_button_text}}

The Republican Party is gone. It was taken over four years ago by Donald Trump and became the Trump Party. Unfortunately Senator Daines, Rep. Gianforte and now Rep. Rosendale left the Republican Party and joined the Trump Party. Their allegiance is to a single person. It is not to our country, our Constitution, or to the citizens of Montana. They checked truth, honor and integrity at the door and blindly followed Trump and his lies. They never once stood up and criticized Trump for the many egregious things he said or did. Instead they justified his hate speech, lies and actions. They enabled him to do more and more harm to our democracy. They are defending Trump to the end. They are complicit.

There used to be some good people in the Montana Republican Party. Bob Brown, the respected former Republican Secretary of State, Senate president and candidate for Governor, repeatedly warned his party about the dangers of Trump. However, few listened and Brown was finally compelled to leave the party. Yes, the Republican Party is gone, replaced by the Trump Party. Not the party of law and order, but rather the party of lying and disorder.

Randy Holm,

Polson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why impeach now?
Letters

Why impeach now?

Yes, there are only 12 days left to endure this person in the White House. Why impeach now? Simply to prevent him from ever running for office…

Republicans are silent
Letters

Republicans are silent

I think all Republicans wish the treasonist coup would have succeeded. I don't have any proof of this, but irregularities in their words and a…

Daines must resign
Letters

Daines must resign

For the last four years, Senator Daines has been a sycophant for President Trump. When Trump admitted to sexually assaulting women, Daines vot…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News