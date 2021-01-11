Daines, Rosendale and Gianforte chose Trump over party

The Republican Party is gone. It was taken over four years ago by Donald Trump and became the Trump Party. Unfortunately Senator Daines, Rep. Gianforte and now Rep. Rosendale left the Republican Party and joined the Trump Party. Their allegiance is to a single person. It is not to our country, our Constitution, or to the citizens of Montana. They checked truth, honor and integrity at the door and blindly followed Trump and his lies. They never once stood up and criticized Trump for the many egregious things he said or did. Instead they justified his hate speech, lies and actions. They enabled him to do more and more harm to our democracy. They are defending Trump to the end. They are complicit.