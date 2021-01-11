Daines, Rosendale and Gianforte need to apologize

Where are the public apologies from Sen. Steve Daines, Rep. Matt Rosendale, and former Rep. - and now - Gov. Greg Gianforte for their attempts to disenfranchise 20 million American voters in six of our fellow sovereign states - all run by Republican legislatures, by the way - and for propagating the completely repudiated allegation of a disgraced president that these several states ran fraudulent elections? And where are the resignations of the same for violating their oaths of office as well as the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America? And where, my fellow Montanan’s, is your outrage...and on which side of the barricades will you be?