Daines, Rosendale and Gianforte should be recalled

Daines, Rosendale and Gianforte should be recalled

Tonight, Feb. 2, the remains of Capitol Policeman Brian Sicknick were placed in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. He was a true American hero; murdered by fanatic fascists who wanted to destroy our democracy.

Will those responsible for this tragedy be made to pay? The mob was instructed to go to the Capitol and take it over, to "fight hard" or lose their country, by Donald J. Trump, Don Trump Jr., Rudy Guiliani, Jared Kushner and Sen. Mo Brooks; before they invaded the Capitol, resulting in the deaths of five people. These "domestic terrorists" should be in lock-up in Guantanamo. Why are they not under arrest?

But, what of the others who contributed to the assault on democracy?

Montana Sen. Steve Daines used his campaign team to "watch the vote count" in Arizona. Thus, he financially supported the "voter fraud lie" sedition of D.J. Trump. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte did the same for his "home state," Pennsylvania. (Don't call him "Jersey Greg," it's an insult to New Jersey!) Congressman Matt Rosendale also rides the Trump gravy train, standing firmly against American democracy. These three should be recalled. They are disgraces to all things Montanan and American.

Note: Gianforte and Rosendale are East Coast carpetbaggers who came to Montana to get rich off of the "hicks." And they did.

My family has been Montanan for 104 years. My family isn't rich, but we have always been honest. That's the Montana way.

Jan Orndorff,

Missoula

