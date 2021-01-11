 Skip to main content
Daines, Rosendale and Gianforte should be removed from office

{{featured_button_text}}

According to the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, “no person...engaged in insurrection...or given aid or comfort to the enemies therein...(shall) hold any office...under U.S...or under any state....” U.S. Senator Daines, U.S. Rep. Rosendale, and former U.S. Rep. and current Gov. Gianforte all signed on to challenges to the certified electoral results of several states in order to subvert the duly elected government of the United States. They did so knowing specifically that allegations of fraud involving those elections were false and malicious, as indicated and directed by numerous federal courts. Further, their actions encouraged an armed attack on the capital building and the Congress of the United States which resulted in the deaths of five fellow Americans and caused harm and intimidation of not only duly elected representatives of the states of the United States and but of government employees and law enforcement personnel. These men should not be allowed to claim they represent either Montana values or the citizens of the state of Montana. They have disgraced both and they should be removed from office. Immediately.

James Wood,

Missoula

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

