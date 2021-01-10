Daines, Rosendale, Gianforte should resign or be removed from office

It appears that Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale have no intention of resigning. I have heard nothing from Greg Gianforte regarding the events of Jan. 6. Through their actions, all three are complicit in the events that took place on Jan. 6 by their allegiance to the rhetoric of election fraud leading to domestic terrorism. Additionally, they failed to uphold the oath of office they took as members of Congress.

While Greg Gianforte is now governor, he took an oath as governor to uphold the Constitutions and laws of the USA and Montana; his ability to honor his oath is questionable given his previous actions and allegiances.

Through their actions, they are all culpable in the attack on our Capitol and the deaths of five people. They all have demonstrated a mental lack of fitness and competence. All should be recalled from office per Montana Code Annotated: § 2-16-603 by the citizens of Montana.

If these men choose not to resign their positions or there is no action taken to remove them from office; then the oaths of offices, Constitution and laws of the USA and Montana have no meaning. They are frivolous and no one can be bound by them.

Bonnie Hale,

Billings

