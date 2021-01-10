Daines, Rosendale have shamed office and must resign

I am writing to express my disgust and disappointment in Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale. Both of these men used the power of their office to promote false claims and spread discontent among groups of people proven to be prone to violence.

This violence and destruction led, predictably, to an unprecedented attack upon our nation's capitol, resulting in property destruction and loss of life; including the life of a police officer.

Both Daines and Rosendale knew full well the potential for these consequences and proceeded on their path anyway.

The only proper thing for them to do now is resign. They've shamed their office, shamed our state, and are possibly guilty of treason. Their resignation would be a positive step toward healing the wounds inflicted on our country.

Jeffrey Troxel,

Missoula

