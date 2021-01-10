 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines, Rosendale have shamed office and must resign

Daines, Rosendale have shamed office and must resign

{{featured_button_text}}

I am writing to express my disgust and disappointment in Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale. Both of these men used the power of their office to promote false claims and spread discontent among groups of people proven to be prone to violence.

This violence and destruction led, predictably, to an unprecedented attack upon our nation's capitol, resulting in property destruction and loss of life; including the life of a police officer.

Both Daines and Rosendale knew full well the potential for these consequences and proceeded on their path anyway.

The only proper thing for them to do now is resign. They've shamed their office, shamed our state, and are possibly guilty of treason. Their resignation would be a positive step toward healing the wounds inflicted on our country.

Jeffrey Troxel,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Republicans are silent
Letters

Republicans are silent

I think all Republicans wish the treasonist coup would have succeeded. I don't have any proof of this, but irregularities in their words and a…

Why impeach now?
Letters

Why impeach now?

Yes, there are only 12 days left to endure this person in the White House. Why impeach now? Simply to prevent him from ever running for office…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News