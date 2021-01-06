Daines, Rosendale reveal fascist core

Considering the statements issued by Senator Daines and Representative Rosendale, detailing their intentions to dispute the 2020 election results, it seems we all need a reminder of what fascism is.

Wikipedia defines fascism as "a form of far-right, authoritarian ultranationalism characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition and strong regimentation of society and of the economy which came to prominence in early 20th-century Europe." While a decent definition, Wikipedia unfortunately fails to identify the true heart of what fascism is.

At its core, fascism is a rejection of the ideal of rational empiricism. For those who don't know, our government was founded upon that particular principle. You see, the government of we the people is a product of the Enlightenment. Ours is a system that attempts to employ evidence, facts and logic to achieve just and truthful ends. While we have not always lived up to that ideal, it is what our founders intended. Put simply, at the heart of our government is the belief that the means justify the ends.

A fascist is the opposite. They believe the ends justify the means. Under the guise of building and defending a strong nation-state, they will tell any lie in order to delegitimize whomever or whatever they perceive as their enemy.