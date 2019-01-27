Dear U.S. Sen: Steve Daines:
I am surprised and pleased with your vote to maintain sanctions on the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. I have not heard your reasoning for the vote, and I am curious about your thoughts on this issue and our overall relationship with Russia.
It is easy to find reasons to oppose Deipaska and his sponsor, Vladimir Putin. For instance, those Russians interfered with our election in order to elect Donald Trump — according to all U.S. intelligence agencies. When that beholden U.S. president inexplicably acts to relieve sanctions on those Russians, and works overtime to conceal the content of his meetings with Russians, and lied about ongoing business negotiations with those Russians during the campaign, and altered the Republican platform to favor Russian interests, and literally cannot utter a word critical of those Russians — well, it stinks to high heaven of working for those Russians in one way or another!
I hope that you share some of those reasons for opposing Trump and Steven Mnuchin's appeasement of our greatest foreign adversary. Further, I hope you will represent Montana honorably by opposing Russia's malign influence on our democracy, and our president, at every opportunity.
David Morris,
Missoula