U.S. Sen. Steve Daines' suggestion that he would forego his salary as a senator during this most recent government shutdown might actually mean something if not for the fact that he is one of the wealthiest members to the U.S. Senate and hardly needs his salary for anything but petty cash.
Similarly his bill to force such withholding of congressional salaries in future shutdowns would have little impact upon him or the majority of his Republican colleagues in that very few of them need the salaries — certainly not in the way that government workers now being refused paychecks by our petulant president need theirs.
Montana’s senator should use some of his newly awarded committee power for something other than securing potential re-election in 2020 and suggest to the Senate leadership that it should allow a vote to re-open the government. The fact that he doesn’t makes this shutdown the responsibility of him and the Republican Party.
James Wood,
Missoula