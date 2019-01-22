U.S. Sen. Steve Daines’s proposed bill to withhold congressional pay during periods of government shutdown is somewhat disingenuous. A politician such as himself, whose net worth is more than $30 million, has little need of a month or two of his congressional salary, as do many Republican senators — or Democratic senators, for that matter.
Daines might better spend some real political capital and try to convince Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to simply bring the funding bill up that passed the Senate three weeks ago by a unanimous voice vote and re-open the government. It doesn’t appear either man is much concerned about the plight of those working without pay or those unable to work at all. The shutdown is, after all, the Democrats' fault.
Thanks for your effort, Daines — it will be remembered.
James Wood,
Missoula