Daines should denounce dirty political smears

Let’s be absolutely clear — shady Washington groups are lying to Montanans by running ads that claim the Coronavirus Relief Fund Advisory Council’s actions were politically motivated. That’s why members of the advisory council themselves wrote a letter to the public detailing how these ads are flat-out false.

According to the advisory council’s letter, there was zero political motivation in how the council was selected or in their recommendations. Most members of the advisory council have never financially supported Governor Bullock, and many members are actually fervent supporters of Bullock’s political opponents. Public records show that the council members donated over $14,000 to the people running against Bullock in past elections.

How on earth can outside groups make these false claims, when the council included many people who clearly don’t support Bullock?