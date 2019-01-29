The Missoula Airport just reported record numbers of passengers, winter storms are walloping airports across the country, stressing air travel even more, and now we learn that the GOP shutdown of our government has caused an unprecedented threat to aviation safety that worries even the professionals.
The entire system, these aviation professionals warn, is at the point that it could entirely fail. Talk about a national security crisis!
So what does our senator, Steve Daines, do? On Thursday he voted against reopening the government, rejecting the same bill that Republicans overwhelmingly voted for at the end of the year.
Isn't it time that our so-called representatives start representing all of us, including the men and women who are being locked out of their offices or, worse, forced to work without pay?
If you can’t stand up to your party and protect working Montanans in the Senate, Daines, then maybe it's time for you to be replaced by someone who will.
Diane Smith,
Missoula