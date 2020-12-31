Daines should object to electoral vote

To all Montanans:

I write this letter to urge and request that Senator Daines support President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, by objecting to the Electoral College vote.

However, before I ask of my senator this request, let me put into perspective what others before him gave to this country.

There were 56 signers to the Declaration of Independence. Let’s see what their risk was and what did they give up 244 years ago.

Five signers were captured by the British and brutally tortured as traitors. Nine fought in the War of Independence, died from their wounds. Two lost sons and another had two sons captured and brutally tortured. A dozen had their homes burned.

John Hancock and his wife, who just gave birth to a baby girl, had to flee their home in Philadelphia to Baltimore in the cold winter of December 1776. Their baby daughter died at 2 months of age from the trip.

What would the 56 signers think of D.C. today?

All I ask of Senator Daines is to object on Jan. 6, 2021, or publicly, clearly state that he feels we had a fair election.

Joe Flynn,

Belgrade

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2