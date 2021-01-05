 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines should propose to eliminate Electoral College

Daines should propose to eliminate Electoral College

{{featured_button_text}}

I read that Senator Daines is committing to the crazy notion that the Electoral College is incorrect or some such. I am truly shocked that our sycophantic senator would do such a thing.

Evidently the smooth texture of gluteal cheeks against one’s lips is irresistible, or maybe it’s the taste of boot polish on the tongue that’s so tantalizing. I don’t know, I haven’t experienced either.

In my opinion, if he wants to really make an impression, he should present a bill to eliminate the Electoral College altogether, right now, while there is so much animosity towards it on the Republicans’ part! That way the problem will be taken care of. Who knows, he might even get a little support from the Democrats.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump
Letters

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump

Within this ultra-blue bubble that is Missoula I would like you to close your eyes and think of why you hate Donald Trump so much. I agree! He…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News