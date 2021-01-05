Daines should propose to eliminate Electoral College

I read that Senator Daines is committing to the crazy notion that the Electoral College is incorrect or some such. I am truly shocked that our sycophantic senator would do such a thing.

Evidently the smooth texture of gluteal cheeks against one’s lips is irresistible, or maybe it’s the taste of boot polish on the tongue that’s so tantalizing. I don’t know, I haven’t experienced either.

In my opinion, if he wants to really make an impression, he should present a bill to eliminate the Electoral College altogether, right now, while there is so much animosity towards it on the Republicans’ part! That way the problem will be taken care of. Who knows, he might even get a little support from the Democrats.