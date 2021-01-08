Daines should resign from office

After four years of loyally supporting Donald Trump’s systematic efforts to undermine American democracy, spineless Steve Daines finally has a good reason to avoid meeting his constituents when he is in Montana.

Echoing President Trump’s baseless claims that Joe Biden’s electoral victory was illegitimate, he signed on as a charter member of Ted Cruz’s Coup Plotting Caucus, and is now complicit in the acts of insurrection and sedition in our nation’s Capitol that his actions helped foster.

Shame! It will be a long time before he dares show his face in Montana to face his justifiably outraged constituents. In the light of this record of shameless actions, he should be a true patriot and resign his office immediately.

Dan Spencer,

Missoula

