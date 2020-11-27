Daines should show MT qualities

Open letter to U.S. Sen. Steve Daines:

I am extremely worried about the state of our country. As you know, we live in a democracy that operates "of the people, for the people, and by the people." In this fragile experiment of governing, we the people elect our leaders. Presidents, courts and conspiracy theories do not.

Yet, President Trump is attempting to override the will of the people by refusing to accept the reality of the 2020 election. He can only succeed if people like you continue to be silent and enable his undemocratic behavior. You and your Republican colleagues have taken this approach for the past four years with disastrous consequences.

I have long admired Montana's elected officials who took the "Montana way" to Washington and exhibited independence and courage. You may want to educate yourself by studying the behavior of Rankin, Wheeler, Thomas Walsh and Mike Mansfield. I am amazed that a Montana senator is intimidated by a racist, narcissistic, misogynistic individual who has a very tenuous relationship with truth.

Please, Senator Daines, generate the Montana qualities of strength, independence and courage to deal with this man so we all will be less fearful about the survival of our democracy.

Jim Wahlberg,

Missoula

