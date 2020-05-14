Daines shows leadership in good times and bad

Daines shows leadership in good times and bad

{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is working hand-in-hand with President Trump in the fight against the invisible enemy, COVID-19, which has affected all aspects of American life.

Getting a vaccine developed and ready to distribute to the public is critical in this fight, which is why Montana’s Sen. Steve Daines has been at the forefront of securing funding to make it happen.

Daines is a leader who fights for our country in good times and bad, and that’s a quality we should all be looking for when deciding who to re-elect as our next Montana senator.

When heading into the ballot box this November, I know I will remember his leadership during this time. Senator Daines has earned a second term, and I will be proudly voting to re-elect him.

Darcy Ermatinger,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Olszewski refuses to be bought
Letters

Olszewski refuses to be bought

Having escaped a communist country by age 15, and my family having legally moved to the “land of the free” with its promises, I am deeply grat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News