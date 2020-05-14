Daines shows leadership in good times and bad

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is working hand-in-hand with President Trump in the fight against the invisible enemy, COVID-19, which has affected all aspects of American life.

Getting a vaccine developed and ready to distribute to the public is critical in this fight, which is why Montana’s Sen. Steve Daines has been at the forefront of securing funding to make it happen.

Daines is a leader who fights for our country in good times and bad, and that’s a quality we should all be looking for when deciding who to re-elect as our next Montana senator.

When heading into the ballot box this November, I know I will remember his leadership during this time. Senator Daines has earned a second term, and I will be proudly voting to re-elect him.

Darcy Ermatinger,

Missoula

