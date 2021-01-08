Daines sided with wrong side

Like all Americans and Montanans who love liberty and swear allegiance to our Constitution, I watched in horror Wednesday when a mob, fueled by the delusional rantings of the outgoing President Trump, violently stormed and occupied the U.S. Capitol. Revolution? Rebellion? Insurrection? How could that happen here? One need look no further than the president himself. But he didn't act alone; he had enablers and supporters, among them Republican Sen. Steve Daines.
Once the riotous rabble were removed from the Capitol, Daines withdrew his objection to the electors from various states. Too late, Senator Daines. You can't unring the bell. Montanans will not forget which side you took when our democratic republic was under assault. Like the Vichy French in World War II, you sided with the wrong side when we needed you to be honest and forthright.
Geoff Badenoch,
Missoula