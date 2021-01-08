Daines sided with wrong side

Like all Americans and Montanans who love liberty and swear allegiance to our Constitution, I watched in horror Wednesday when a mob, fueled by the delusional rantings of the outgoing President Trump, violently stormed and occupied the U.S. Capitol. Revolution? Rebellion? Insurrection? How could that happen here? One need look no further than the president himself. But he didn't act alone; he had enablers and supporters, among them Republican Sen. Steve Daines.