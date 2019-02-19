I have recently read where U.S. Sen. Steve Daines has come out as an ardent supporter of the $5 billion border wall as proposed by President Trump. I have sent Daines two separate letters asking him how he intends to pay for this wall. To date I have received no answers to that specific question.
I am left to assume that Daines will advocate to build the wall without definitive funding and just pack the costs into already exploding national deficit, just like he did the for tax cut last year that is adding $3.8 trillion to the national deficit.
The astonishing thing is that he still claims to be a fiscal conservative. What he really is, is an incredible hypocrite.
Gary Fee,
Alberton