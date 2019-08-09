In a recent editorial (August4) the Missoulian chastised U.S. Sen. Steve Daines for supporting President Trump's harsh criticism of four leftist women U.S. representatives. Rather than parroting the tiresome, hackneyed, inaccurate accusation of “racist” by Democrats and the mainstream media (but I repeat myself), perhaps the facts of the president's message should be considered.
Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have made public, radical, blatant anti-Semitic and anti-Israel remarks that should be condemned by all Americans. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who recently referred to the U.S. as "garbage," also introduced the “Green New Deal” in Congress, a scheme developed by the radical socialist/Marxist Justice Democrats (a group backing the four women) to destroy the U.S. economy and install a socialist government.
All four women have called for the impeachment of the president without cause, and endorsed socialist “Medicare for All” that would raise taxes exponentially, destroy our private healthcare system and bankrupt hospitals.
Most rational Montanans see the radical socialist ideas, anti-Americanism and anti-Semitic rhetoric expressed by the four women as inappropriate for elected U.S. representatives.
It is not “mudslinging” for Senator Daines to express his opposition to them, but rather the defense of traditional American values.
Philip L. Barney,
Polson