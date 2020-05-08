Daines steps up to bat for baseball, forgets recovery

So I go to YouTube looking up music of the Doors. Zoiks! I was surprised to see an ad by Steve Daines. Absurd. Some advertising preceding "Break On Through." This guy, constituent absentee, Creationist, preceding the Lizard King who says: “You cannot petition the Lord with prayer.” Think I prefer the latter’s incipient theology.
But I digress. The subject here is baseball. Well, baseball as a subset of the corporate state, whose 40-year serious plan is accelerating forebodingly with his godless partner driving in this demolition derby versus a smoke-belching Pinto (US No. 99 on your program).
Our senator: “I urge… negotiate in good faith while our nation works to reopen.” Nothing there about recover and reopen. Always the dichotomy, the fear-inducer, Splitzville.
Here’s some alt-creationism for you: The earth is sending neoliberals a message with all this: ”I need to recover, am recovering, please help."
“I see great things in baseball. It’s our game-the American game. It will take people out-of-Doors, fill them with oxygen, give them a larger physical stoicism. Tend to relieve us from being a nervous, dyspeptic set. Repair these losses, and be a blessing to us” (Walt Whitman). Me, too, Walt. Until that day.
Bill Shea,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!