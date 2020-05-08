Daines steps up to bat for baseball, forgets recovery

Daines steps up to bat for baseball, forgets recovery

So I go to YouTube looking up music of the Doors. Zoiks! I was surprised to see an ad by Steve Daines. Absurd. Some advertising preceding "Break On Through." This guy, constituent absentee, Creationist, preceding the Lizard King who says: “You cannot petition the Lord with prayer.” Think I prefer the latter’s incipient theology.

But I digress. The subject here is baseball. Well, baseball as a subset of the corporate state, whose 40-year serious plan is accelerating forebodingly with his godless partner driving in this demolition derby versus a smoke-belching Pinto (US No. 99 on your program).

Our senator: “I urge… negotiate in good faith while our nation works to reopen.” Nothing there about recover and reopen. Always the dichotomy, the fear-inducer, Splitzville.

Here’s some alt-creationism for you: The earth is sending neoliberals a message with all this: ”I need to recover, am recovering, please help."

“I see great things in baseball. It’s our game-the American game. It will take people out-of-Doors, fill them with oxygen, give them a larger physical stoicism. Tend to relieve us from being a nervous, dyspeptic set. Repair these losses, and be a blessing to us” (Walt Whitman). Me, too, Walt. Until that day.

Bill Shea,

Missoula

