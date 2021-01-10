Daines stood by his man, has blood on hands

Montana’s Senator Daines stood by his man. Like a pathetic lapdog he followed the command of a pathological liar. Blinded by allegiance to a madman, he violated his oath of office. He banded with the radical right to overthrow our election and undermine democracy.

Sixty court cases, including two at the U.S. Supreme Court were lost for lack of fact, merit or evidence; Daines supported Donald Trump’s abuse of our judicial system. Numerous recounts and audits, Daines questioned the electoral system. He served as a megaphone for fact-free conspiracy theories that disenfranchised voters, violated the constitution, and advocated for overthrow of government.

Jan. 6 was a low point. Daines stood by as falsehoods and insurgence was trumpeted. Senator McConnell told the Senate, “If this election were overturned by mere allegations, Democracy would enter a death spiral.” Only a violent mob besieging our Capitol and lawmakers swayed Daines not to object to certification of the vote.

Daines has blood on his hands. He violated his oath to defend the constitution, and pledged his allegiance to a madman. If Daines has a shred of decency he will resign and spare the trouble of impeachment. He lacks the judgment and moral compass to serve.

Claudia Narcisco,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0