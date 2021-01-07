Montana’s Senator Daines stood by his man to the bitter end. Like a pathetic lapdog he followed the command of a pathological liar. Blinded by allegiance to a madman, he violated his oath of office. He banded with the radical right to overthrow our election and undermine democracy.

Days after the election, Daines requested Montanans contribute to the Trump defense fund. Trump scammed over $300 million from Americans, $60 million for a political action committee. Little to any recount. Daines is complicit in Trump’s scam. He owes Montanans an explanation of the defense fund he advocated; an accounting of expenditures - past, present, intended.

After sixty court cases including two at the Supreme Court were lost or dismissed for lack of fact, merit or evidence; Daines supported Trump’s abuse of our judicial system. After numerous recounts and audits, Daines questioned the electoral system, the foundation of our democracy. He served as a megaphone for fact-free conspiracy theories that disenfranchised the majority of voters, violated the constitution, and advocated for the overthrow of our government.