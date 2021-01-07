Montana’s Senator Daines stood by his man to the bitter end. Like a pathetic lapdog he followed the command of a pathological liar. Blinded by allegiance to a madman, he violated his oath of office. He banded with the radical right to overthrow our election and undermine democracy.
Days after the election, Daines requested Montanans contribute to the Trump defense fund. Trump scammed over $300 million from Americans, $60 million for a political action committee. Little to any recount. Daines is complicit in Trump’s scam. He owes Montanans an explanation of the defense fund he advocated; an accounting of expenditures - past, present, intended.
After sixty court cases including two at the Supreme Court were lost or dismissed for lack of fact, merit or evidence; Daines supported Trump’s abuse of our judicial system. After numerous recounts and audits, Daines questioned the electoral system, the foundation of our democracy. He served as a megaphone for fact-free conspiracy theories that disenfranchised the majority of voters, violated the constitution, and advocated for the overthrow of our government.
Jan. 6, 2021, was a low point for our country. Still, Daines stood by his man as he trumpeted falsehoods and incited an insurgence. He stood by as McConnell told the Senate, “If this election were overturned by mere allegations, Democracy would enter a death spiral.” Not until a violent MOB vandalized our Capitol and threatened lawmakers was Daines swayed not to object to certification of the peoples vote.
Senator Daines has blood on his hands. He is a disgrace to Montana. He violated his oath to defend the constitution, instead pledging his allegiance to a madman. If Daines has a shred of decency he will resign and spare the people of Montana the trouble of impeaching him. He lacks the judgment and moral compass to serve.
Claudia Narcisco
Missoula