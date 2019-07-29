Recent tweets by President Trump further support he is a racist. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines’ support of Trump is racist.
How would Senator Daines know how all Montanans feel? He does not hold in-person town halls. He votes against funding the Violence Against Women’s Act and gives himself permanent tax breaks. He votes against funding for the veterans' home in Butte, but shows up to take credit as if he supports it. How can you truly support something when you vote against funding it?
I am one Montanan who opposes both Trump and Daines. I feel that they are in office to enrich themselves, their families and friends, period.
Trump uses his racists tweets as drama to divert from what he and his GOP friends are trying to do. Trump and Daines want to take health care away from millions, gut Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security. As the deficit spirals out of control, the GOP uses this to justify cuts to programs that so many people rely on — programs that are necessary because corporations have gutted benefits for workers and wages have not kept up with inflation.
Racist tweets by the president and supported by Daines are dangerous and unacceptable.
Virjeana "Jeannie" Brown,
Belgrade