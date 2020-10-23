Daines supported the Great American Outdoors Act

After being bombarded by the misleading and outright false ads from his political opponent, I have to set the record straight about Senator Daines and his support of Montana’s Outdoor Heritage.

He helped form a bipartisan coalition to pass The Great American Outdoors Act. Finally, after decades of neglect and hollow promises from Congress, the Land and Water Conservation Fund is fully funded. Thanks Senator Daines!

He is also a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. He’s fighting for reciprocity across America for concealed carry laws; he opposes anything that would ban possession of our firearms; he supports appointing judges that are pro-Second Amendment.

I have worked with Senator Daines and his staff to increase access to public lands for everyone. Too often, public access wrongly means access only for hikers. Sen Daines believes in the original intent of the law that opens up public lands for multiple uses. He works hard to have opportunities for all outdoor recreational use – wilderness for hikers, trails for horseback riders as well as motorized and mechanized users.

I hope this helps correct the record for a real champion of our Montana Outdoor Heritage. Steve Daines has my vote-he deserves your consideration!