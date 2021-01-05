Daines supporting Cruz's political ambitions

Recently a political bone to disrupt the 2020 election results was tossed down the road by radical Republicans from Texas. Unfortunately, the former Montana attorney general chased and retrieved the bone like a trained puppy. Fortunately, this bone was thrown into the political garbage bin by the U.S. Supreme Court.

However, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has tossed another dangerous bone challenging the election and once again a small political puppy from Montana has chased and grabbed the bone.

Montana’s junior Sen. Steve Daines willing joined a gang of unscrupulous senators led by Cruz to disrupt the electoral process on Jan. 6. Although the U.S. Department of Justice, numerous Republican state electoral offices and local election officials have found no credible evidence of election fraud, Cruz and the other extremists are on a mission to overturn the November election of Joseph Biden.

With a desire to be his party’s 2024 candidate for president, I can understand why a radical like Cruz would use unfounded accusations of fraud to achieve notoriety but why would Daines follow along? Has Daines lost the values he ran on in 2020 or has he always been a weak-willed politician that will follow any old bully?

Keith Blount,

Butte

