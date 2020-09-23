 Skip to main content
Daines supports party over country

On March 16, 2016, Senator Steve Daines wrote in a tweet re: the replacement of Justice Scalia by then-President Obama, almost seven full months before the election, that the "U.S. Senate should exercise its constitutional powers by not confirming a new Supreme Court justice until the American people elect a new President and have their voices heard. I will oppose any hearing or votes for President Obama's nominee to the Supreme Court."

Now Daines is throwing in his support for Trump's appointment to replace Justice Ginsburg in direct conflict of his previous statement. This is unconscionable.

Whenever Daines opens his mouth, he likes to spew rhetoric about "Montana values." In Montana, we value integrity. We value honesty. We value character in the face of an easier option. We stand by our word. By changing his position to support party over country, Daines has shown utter lack of any of the above and nothing but complete cowardice to defy his Republican masters. There is no better reason, among many, for Montanans to vote for Steve Bullock for U.S. Senate.

Chris La Tray,

Missoula

