Daines supports repealing ACA

Make no mistake, Montana. Junior Sen. Steve Daines’ support for confirming a U.S. Supreme Court justice before Nov. 3 elections is actually thinly disguised support for repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Why? A week after elections, the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments to strike down the ACA. This cruel and senseless action — backed by the cruel and senseless Donald J. Trump — will eliminate protections for tens of millions of Americans with preexisting health conditions.

Last week the Montana COVID response website reports 10,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montana. Should the ACA be struck down, those 10,700 Montanans with a COVID pre-existing condition could be denied access to affordable health care.

Ask yourself: Do you want a sycophant or do you want a senator who will stand with everyday, working class Montana families who are grappling with a catastrophic health and economic crisis that was largely preventable? Ask yourself: Is Steve Daines standing with our children, our elders, our teachers, our hospitals, our health care providers, our local governments, our local businesses, our farmers and grocers, our environment, our democracy?

Think long and hard, Montana. Then vote.

Jeanne Tallmadge,

Missoula

