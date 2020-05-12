Daines, Trump have delivered for Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These past four years under the Trump administration have been filled with major wins for Montana.

Our own Sen. Steve Daines has been working alongside President Trump to deliver on issues that matter for Montanans. Some of these include: confirmed over 130 district court judges, 50 circuit court judges and two Supreme Court justices. That’s over 185 judges confirmed by President Trump who are serving for life and protecting our way of life, and protecting the right to life.

The wall is being built and our southern border is being secured. Regulations have been cut, and taxes are lower.

And during these hard times our nation is currently going through, President Trump and Senator Daines have been fighting tooth and nail to provide relief for our state.

We need a senator who is willing to work with, not against, President Trump on the issues that matter for our state. Now isn’t the time for political games, and as we continue to see partisan politics divide our nation, we need to stand with a leader who brings us together on wins that matter. That leader is Steve Daines, and I can’t wait to see him re-elected in November.

Linda Wolfe,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1