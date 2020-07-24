Daines trying to gut health care

Daines trying to gut health care

{{featured_button_text}}

As the parent of a little girl with a rare, life-threatening lung disease, I cringe when I see the TV ad Senator Daines is running claiming he will protect people with pre-existing conditions. It couldn’t be further from the truth.

For years, Daines has been on the front lines of Washington’s efforts to gut health care for people with pre-existing conditions, including my daughter and 152,000 others here in Montana.

For families like mine, it’s difficult to trust Senator Daines’ word on pre-existing conditions. Senator Daines voted repeatedly to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which prohibits insurance companies from hiking prices simply because of pre-existing conditions like the one my daughter has. Daines now supports a lawsuit looking to strike down the ACA in the courts. Senator Daines has repeatedly stood in the way of even modest health care reforms. He votes to protect profits for the health care industry, rather than people like my daughter.

Our health care system is flawed, and families like mine pay the price. I encourage my fellow Montanans to join me in electing a senator who will increase access to affordable health care, not do everything possible to undermine it. That is Gov. Steve Bullock.

Neil Murray,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Masks do not work
Letters

Masks do not work

If Donald Trump mandated masks, would everyone roll over so easily and become the mouth-breathing zombies I see everywhere? We all know who yo…

The worst trail in Missoula
Letters

The worst trail in Missoula

Every time I’ve wandered past the M Trail parking lot in recent days, I’ve been struck by the diversity of license plates: Texas, Arizona, Cal…

Charges reduced
Letters

Charges reduced

When Bradley Layton drove Ginny Merriam's 1982 Ford F250 up Van Buren Street at high speed (one witness estimated 65 mph) on the wrong side of…

Where is the money?
Letters

Where is the money?

All of the millions that they allow for streets, education etc. Where is it? We need to have a state or federal auditor. He will go back six o…

Where's the outrage?
Letters

Where's the outrage?

Where's the outrage? Where's the BLM? Where are the marchers? Where's the protests? Where's the rioting? Where's the looting? Where's the burning?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News