Daines trying to gut health care

As the parent of a little girl with a rare, life-threatening lung disease, I cringe when I see the TV ad Senator Daines is running claiming he will protect people with pre-existing conditions. It couldn’t be further from the truth.

For years, Daines has been on the front lines of Washington’s efforts to gut health care for people with pre-existing conditions, including my daughter and 152,000 others here in Montana.

For families like mine, it’s difficult to trust Senator Daines’ word on pre-existing conditions. Senator Daines voted repeatedly to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which prohibits insurance companies from hiking prices simply because of pre-existing conditions like the one my daughter has. Daines now supports a lawsuit looking to strike down the ACA in the courts. Senator Daines has repeatedly stood in the way of even modest health care reforms. He votes to protect profits for the health care industry, rather than people like my daughter.

Our health care system is flawed, and families like mine pay the price. I encourage my fellow Montanans to join me in electing a senator who will increase access to affordable health care, not do everything possible to undermine it. That is Gov. Steve Bullock.

Neil Murray,

Missoula

