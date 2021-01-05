Daines undermining election confidence

An ocean full of huckleberries to Georgia’s Secretary of State, Republican Brad Raffensperger, for having the integrity and courage to stand up to Donald Trump's childish, demented demands to falsify Georgia’s election results so Trump could steal the presidential election from Joe Biden.

Raffensberger and others like him have, indeed, have done nothing less than save our American democracy. The country owes Raffensberger and other courageous Republicans who have stood up to Trump a debt we will never be able to repay.

The same sized load of chokecherries should be piled upon Steve Daines and his other Republican friends who are trying to subvert our system of government by undermining confidence in our election process. They have failed to fulfill their oaths of office by not upholding the Constitution of these United States. True patriots would acknowledge Biden’s victory and work toward healing the divisive rifts in this country that have been created by their friend Donald Trump.

But Daines and others like him sold their souls to the devil during the election, and now they must give the devil his due.

Denis Thane,

Missoula

