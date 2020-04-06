Daines voted to deny $600 benefit

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

During a recent U.S. Sen. Steve Daines telephone town hall meeting, the senator touted the passage of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package. “We must protect Montana small businesses and workers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The Missoulian reporter covering the meeting should have asked Daines why he voted for Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse’s amendment denying workers $600 a week in addition to their existing unemployment insurance benefits. As of January of this year, the average weekly unemployment insurance check was $385.

To deny American workers the $600, the amendment needed 60 votes to pass. Fortunately, the vote was 48-48. (All but one Democrat voted against it, as did two Republicans and the two Independent senators. Forty-seven Republicans, including Daines, voted for the amendment. Four senators were absent).

And while Daines doesn’t need the extra $600 a week, I’ll bet it would come in handy for most Montanans.

Pete Talbot,

Missoula