Montana’s junior senator, Steve Daines, recently voted to confirm not one but two Donald Trump/Mitch McConnell nominees for lifetime court judgeships who were considered not qualified by the nonpartisan American Bar Association.
Sarah Pitlyk and Justin Walker were the fourth and fifth nominees who received such ratings for whom Daines has voted his support for lifetime appointments.
Pitlyk was not only an anti-abortion advocate, but also an anti-in vitro fertilization and anti-birth surrogacy advocate, and will surely be an impartial judge of people either seeking to delay starting a family or those seeking to start a family.
Walker was considered unqualified because he has less than 10 years' experience as a working attorney and has no criminal law experience.
Both nominees were also law clerks for and vocal defenders of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was credibly accused of sexual misconduct — another nominee for whom Daines voted confirmation.
Why has Senator Daines acted as an automatic rubber stamp for people who are obviously not qualified for positions in which they will serve for the rest of their careers? Montana needs better, more considered representation in Washington.
James Wood,
Missoula