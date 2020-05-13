Daines will protect MT's great outdoors

Protecting and expanding our access to public lands is critical to protecting our Montana way of life, and nobody has done a better job of fighting for those lands than U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.

What sets Daines apart in this fight is that he's a fifth-generation Montanan who actually spends time enjoying those public lands. Whenever he has time, Daines is outside with his family enjoying what makes Montana special.

Daines has made significant and historic progress for our public lands. He secured permanent reauthorization of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, and now he is leading the fight in the Senate to permanently fund the program at a full $900 million.

Montanans should know that when they vote for Daines, they vote for protecting Montana's great outdoors. Daines will continue fighting for what makes Montana special every step of the way, and I look forward to seeing him be re-elected this November.

Bridget Wanderer,

Missoula

