Daines won't admit Trump lost election

My fellow Montanans, we elected a coward in Steve Daines. He is scared to tell the truth about the past election. Scared to admit that, for better or worse, both he and Joe Biden were duly elected in November. Few are happy about both outcomes, but it’s the truth.

Steve Daines threw his 10-gallon hat—a hat that is surely 9 gallons too large—into the ring with a group of 10 other Republican senators to protest the election simply because their guy lost. He lost in no small part because he, too, is a liar. His lies are now being amplified by these 11 senators who want to overthrow the election because of “unprecedented allegations of voter fraud.” And they are right, if only by accident: these allegations are an unprecedented assault on our democracy and one that no elected official should countenance.

And this brings me back to Daines. He knows there is no "there" there, but he is to craven to say, “The Emperor has no clothes.” Daines would rather risk our republic than face the consequences of admitting to us that Trump lost the election fair and square. So, yes, we have elected a coward.

John Roach,

Missoula

