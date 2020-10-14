 Skip to main content
Daines won't stand up for Montanans with pre-existing conditions

Senator Daines showed his true colors at last week’s Senate debate.

At every turn, Daines tried to deflect and mislead viewers about his record of failing to protect people with pre-existing conditions. When asked what he thinks about the lawsuit to overturn the ACA that will be before the Supreme Court one week after the election, Daines tried to downplay those very valid concerns, saying “it wouldn’t be a problem.”

To me, a Montanan with a pre-existing condition, that sounded like a classic diversion tactic to hide the fact that the lawsuit would actually harm Montanans, not help us.

Daines has made it more than clear that he won’t stand up for Montanans with pre-existing conditions — just recently he cast another vote where he refused to condemn the very real threat this lawsuit poses.

Critical protections for pre-existing conditions are on the line this November and Daines is not the person we need to protect them.

Sara Feilzer,

Helena

