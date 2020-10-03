 Skip to main content
Daines' words don’t match his actions

Daines' words don't match his actions

Senator Daines’ campaign ads says he ‘fights’ for Montana jobs. His words don’t match his actions.

Daines did nothing to stop Washington, DC bureaucrats cutting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that supports Montanans who just got jobs, and get much-needed paychecks. Soon these families drop the supplemental food assistance; their families are fed from hard-earned pay. Independent studies conclude the Program reduces costs, and helps Montanans including Veterans.

Daines supported cuts to supplemental food assistance in Farm Bills, and let bureaucrats in 2019 do Senate ‘end-runs’ in the Federal Register that:

• Cut supplemental food assistance almost $50 billion over ten years;

• Ended assistance benefits for 3-4 million people;

• Reduced food assistance for about 6-7 million others.

Thanks to Daines supporting cuts to supplemental assistance, Montana Department of Labor and Industry in 2019 reported 400 jobs lost across:

• Construction;

• Trade, Transportation, Utilities;

• Education / Health Services.

Montana workers risking losing 2019 supplemental assistance, separately concluded by the nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities:

• Construction;

• Transportation / Material Moving;

• Personal Care Aides earning $11.20/hour.

See similarities in the 2 Montana jobs lists? No coincidence. What has Daines done these past six years?

John Metzger,

Helena

