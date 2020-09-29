 Skip to main content
Daines works for himself, not us

Steve Daines is just another corrupt, multimillionaire politician.

Daines made millions of dollars throughout his career, and then had no problem turning around and making even more money off of his votes in the Senate on the backs of working Montanans. How on earth can he know what working families across Montana actually need when he’s so vastly out of touch?

Daines didn’t experience the fear and anxiety that so many of us felt during the COVID-19 pandemic. He had absolutely no problem going home and for August recess without a stimulus deal because he didn't need it, even though so many Montanans did.

While most Montanans and small business owners are still getting back on their feet, Steve Daines, his wealthy friends, and the corporate donors he answers to are doing just fine. It’s clear that Daines is in Washington working for himself, not the rest of us.

Dick Maney,

Butte

