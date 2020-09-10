Daines works hard to support veterans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a Vietnam combat veteran, I understand that the majority of our population living today may not know a person who has served in the military or is currently serving in the military. Yet Montana has one of the largest military populations per capita of any state in the United States.

This is why, as veterans, it is important for us in the upcoming election to support someone who will stand up for veterans and work for veterans and their families to get the benefits and support they were promised by our federal government.

Senator Daines has worked hard to support veterans and their families. He supported legislation and funding for more local Veterans Administration medical facilities around the state so that veterans can receive the medical treatment they need closer to home. He has also supported legislation to finally get benefits for Navy veterans who were exposed to cancer causing agents while serving in Vietnam.