Daines works on solutions, not blame

I have known and worked with Governor Bullock for 30-plus years. I supported his successful election bid for Montana attorney general and actively campaigned for him in his first bid for governor of Montana. I have tremendous respect for him and gratitude for what he has done for Montana.

But now, Governor Bullock wants to be a U.S. senator representing Montana, stating he wants to do away with partisan politics, the shifting of blame rather than seeking solutions and make Washington work like Montana.

The problem is Bullock wants to be a Democratic senator, a member of the most partisan party ever imagined, a dysfunctional party more interested in blaming others and failing to help solve America’s problems unless it strengthens their power in office.

Keep in mind Bullock repeatedly stated he would not run for the U.S. Senate but then announced his candidacy for the Senate after meeting with former President Obama and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, two of the most partisan, blame others (Trump) for everything political leaders to ever hold office. Bullock can learn by the example of Sen. Jon Tester on how to be a loyalist to his party and abandon what’s good for Montana and America.