 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines would destroy democracy

Daines would destroy democracy

{{featured_button_text}}

Embarrassing and disgusting that Senator Daines has shown his corrupt self, backing the overthrow of our democracy and backing conspiracy theories to throw out legitimate votes. These votes have been counted and recounted and counted again.

Daines and the 11 other Republicans have shown that they would back a fascist government and destroy democracy. Daines is not what he presented himself to be; he should be recalled. He also lied about his opposition to China; he in fact had businesses in China.

There has to be an ability to remove these politicians who lie to the voters. Daines is going against the legitimate votes of the Electoral College. We don't want more corrupt senators in our government.

K. Gervais,

Corvallis

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump
Letters

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump

Within this ultra-blue bubble that is Missoula I would like you to close your eyes and think of why you hate Donald Trump so much. I agree! He…

Chance to hold liars accountable
Letters

Chance to hold liars accountable

For 2,000 years the devil was considered the “father of all lies,” a liar “by nature” for whom lying is his native “language” (John, 4:44).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News