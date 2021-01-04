Daines would destroy democracy

Embarrassing and disgusting that Senator Daines has shown his corrupt self, backing the overthrow of our democracy and backing conspiracy theories to throw out legitimate votes. These votes have been counted and recounted and counted again.

Daines and the 11 other Republicans have shown that they would back a fascist government and destroy democracy. Daines is not what he presented himself to be; he should be recalled. He also lied about his opposition to China; he in fact had businesses in China.

There has to be an ability to remove these politicians who lie to the voters. Daines is going against the legitimate votes of the Electoral College. We don't want more corrupt senators in our government.

K. Gervais,

Corvallis

