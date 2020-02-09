Daines would do anything for Trump

We remember the copper kings, the rich easterners who came to Montana. They, with their faithful politicians, "raped" Montana minerals, then left the environmental disaster for us citizens when they left and "moved on."

What if Donald Trump, or his son, wanted to come back to make money using our Montana public lands? Who would stop him, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines? Daines does not even want witnesses appearing in an impeachment "trial" — he will do whatever Trump wants, being in Trump's "hip pocket."

Time to get a senator who will protect Montana. For now, fire Daines, hire the Dem. Replace in the near future with Republicans (the "never Trumpers" — not Trumpers) after these phony Trump Repubs have been purged from national government. We must do this before we go bankrupt financially and morally lose our federal democracy to a monarchy or autocracy!

Michael O’Lear,

Missoula

