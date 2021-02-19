Daines's excuses fail to convince

This is the response we sent Sen. Steve Daines after he responded to a message from us urging him to vote to support impeachment in the recent trial:

Sir:

In response to our letter regarding the impeachment vote, you responded:

"I voted to acquit President Trump of a second impeachment because I believe the trial was unconstitutional. I do not believe the Senate has the authority to remove a former President from office who is no longer in office."

I don't care whether you "believe" the Senate had the authority. There is no reasonable person who would argue that. And frankly, you fail to convince me that your beliefs are anything but self-serving.

You and the rest of the Republican caucus have utterly failed in your constitutional obligations and what's more, you all know it. You have made the world a more dangerous place by enabling fascism and totalitarianism. And it is insulting to our intelligence when you make excuses. Your apology and resignation would be appropriate.

Mark and Dorothy Hull,

Missoula

